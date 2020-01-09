Pedestrian struck at Ravine Way and Blanshard Street

One person taken to hospital

A pedestrian was struck near Ravine Way and Blanshard Street late Thursday morning. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

One pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a driver at Ravine Way and Blanshard Street.

Saanich police officers and members of the Saanich Fire Department were on scene. The two northbound lanes of Blanshard Street were briefly blocked while emergency vehicles cleared the scene but traffic is now moving smoothly.

Crews are now only blocking off the left hand lane near the Gateway Village mall exit. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/v8TjYBpkq3 — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) January 9, 2020

