Pedestrian struck at Sidney intersection slows morning traffic

Intersection at Beacon Avenue and Seventh Street open as of 11:15 a.m.

One pedestrian has been transported to hospital after they were struck at the intersection of Beacon Avenue and Seventh street Friday morning. (Google/Screenshot)

One person is in hospital after a motorist hit them at a Sidney intersection Friday morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m., the Sidney Fire Department tweeted that eastbound traffic at the intersection of Beacon Avenue and Seventh Street had been reduced to a single lane. Motorists were asked to avoid the intersection.

Soon after, the department sent an update to say one pedestrian had been transported to hospital and the intersection had fully reopened.

More to come.

