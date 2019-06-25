(Black press file photo)

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Stz’uminus dies from injuries

A male pedestrian was struck in the early morning of June 25

  • Jun. 25, 2019 10:00 a.m.
  • News

A male pedestrian was struck in the early morning of June 25 in the community of Stz’uminus First Nation and has died as a result of injuries received.

Ladysmith RCMP frontline members along with BC Ambulance and fire crews attended Tideview Road. Investigators and emergency crews immediately attempted lifesaving efforts however the 24 year old male pedestrian succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the suspect vehicle remained on scene and is fully cooperating with the police investigation. Evidence gathered thus far does not indicate criminality on part of the driver, however the collision is still under investigation and Ladysmith RCMP frontline members are currently being assisted by an RCMP traffic re-constructionist.

Both the victim and the driver, are residents of Stz’uminus First Nation.

The BC Coroners Service was contacted and is in the early stages of its fact-finding investigation; the Coroners Service investigates all sudden, unexpected and/or unnatural deaths in the province to determine who died, how, where, when and by what means. Due to the privacy of the deceased (per the Coroners Act and provincial privacy legislation), they will not confirm or release ID.

