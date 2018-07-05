A pedestrian was struck in a crosswalk this morning on the border of Oak Bay and Victoria. The woman was hit around 9 a.m. as she crossed Foul Bay Rd. at Oak Bay Ave.. A driver turning right onto Foul Bay Rd.‎ from Oak Bay Ave. saw the pedestrian but believed they had safely crossed when they proceeded. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Pedestrian struck in crosswalk on border of Oak Bay and Victoria

76 per cent of crashes involving pedestrians happen at intersections

A pedestrian was struck in a crosswalk this morning on the border of Oak Bay and Victoria.

The woman was hit around 9 a.m. as she crossed Foul Bay Rd. at Oak Bay Ave.. A driver turning right onto Foul Bay Rd.‎ from Oak Bay Ave. saw the pedestrian but believed they had safely crossed when they proceeded.

“Drivers need to be more cautious,” said Oak Bay Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties. “We continue to receive complaints of drivers not stopping fully at stop signs, crosswalks, etc..”

The pedestrian appears to have not sustained serious injury.

The file is still under investigation.

Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Oak Bay

ICBC’s data (2011-2015) on where crashes most frequently happen, show the intersection of Oak Bay Ave. and Foul Bay Rd. as Oak Bay’s third most dangerous.

In B.C., on average, 59 pedestrians are killed every year. Distracted driving and failing to yield the right-of-way are the top contributing factors for drivers in crashes involving pedestrians.

With 76 per cent of crashes involving pedestrians happening at intersections, it is important for pedestrians to make eye contact with drivers before crossing the road.

“It’s a shared responsibility,” says Colleen Woodger, ICBC’s Road Safety Coordinator. “We need those drivers to be looking for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as we need those pedestrians to do their part to be seen, specifically at crosswalks.”

Oak Bay Police committed in their 2018-2022 Strategic Plan to increase the number of hours dedicated to traffic enforcement, already evident in an increase in tickets issued.

“As one of our many traffic initiatives, we have dramatically increased our enforcement, issuing 92 percent more tickets in the first quarter of this year over the first quarter of last year,” said Bernoties.

ICBC launches Pedestrian Safety Campaign

 

