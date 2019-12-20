Driver strikes pedestrian near Estevan Village in Oak Bay

48-year-old woman conscious but with likely head injury, police say

The driver of a green Fiat hit a woman walking near Estevan Village at about 2:20 p.m. on Friday. Both the woman’s shoes came off in the incident though police noted they had actually been picked up by a passerby before crash analysts could attend to the scene. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

The male driver of a dark green Fiat ran into a 48-year-old woman who was crossing Hamiota Street along Estevan Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. on Friday.

The incident happened just a few metres from the Estevan Village intersection of Musgrave and Estevan.

Oak Bay Deputy Police Chief Ray Bernoties debriefing the driver vs. pedestrian incident next to Estevan village around 220pm Friday. pic.twitter.com/8ArGzDxuVS — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) December 20, 2019

The woman was hit with enough impact she lost both her shoes.

Male Driver of a fiat hits 48 year old woman waking next to Estevan Village pic.twitter.com/0rHiWZqeMr — 🚽 🧻 (@TravisAPaterson) December 20, 2019

Early speculation is that she likely hit her head twice, once on the windshield (which has hair on it that is likely hers) and then again on the ground, though that is still to be confirmed by Oak Bay and Saanich Police crash analysts, said Oak Bay Deputy Police Chief Ray Bernoties.

Police are reminding witnesses who attend the scene of a traffic incident not to move items such as the shoes, as the crash analysts rely on evidence to compile their file.

