The driver of a green Fiat hit a woman walking near Estevan Village at about 2:20 p.m. on Friday. Both the woman’s shoes came off in the incident though police noted they had actually been picked up by a passerby before crash analysts could attend to the scene. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Driver strikes pedestrian near Estevan Village in Oak Bay

48-year-old woman conscious but with likely head injury, police say

The male driver of a dark green Fiat ran into a 48-year-old woman who was crossing Hamiota Street along Estevan Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. on Friday.

The incident happened just a few metres from the Estevan Village intersection of Musgrave and Estevan.

The woman was hit with enough impact she lost both her shoes.

Early speculation is that she likely hit her head twice, once on the windshield (which has hair on it that is likely hers) and then again on the ground, though that is still to be confirmed by Oak Bay and Saanich Police crash analysts, said Oak Bay Deputy Police Chief Ray Bernoties.

Police are reminding witnesses who attend the scene of a traffic incident not to move items such as the shoes, as the crash analysts rely on evidence to compile their file.

