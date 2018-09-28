Pedestrian struck in Saanich rushed to hospital with head injuries

Oak Bay Police are on the scene near the intersection of Allenby and Foul Bay roads this morning.
Police were called around 8:20 a.m. after a man in his 50s was hit by a vehicle.
The man was taken to Victoria General Hospital with head injuries.
Ugh! We were patrolling this morning at Haultain & Foul Bay for pedestrian safety…when a pedestrian was struck down the road at Allenby & Foul Bay (Saanich). Adult male taken to hospital. We can't be everywhere so PLEASE DRIVE CAUTIOUSLY #yyj
Saanich fire and police attended, as incident was on the Saanich side of the road. Oak Bay police are holding the scene.
