Pedestrian struck on Haliburton Road near Pat Bay Highway

Police say no injuries reported, highway traffic not impacted

Saanich Police say a pedestrian was struck by a driver on Haliburton Road near Cherry Tree Bend on Thursday afternoon. (Black Press File Photo)

A driver struck a pedestrian on Haliburton Road on Thursday afternoon.

Saanich police are responding to a collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Haliburton Road and Cherry Tree Bend – beside the Pat Bay Highway.

Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer, noted that the pedestrian seems to be uninjured and that traffic on Haliburton Road won’t be obstructed by emergency crews.

Anastasiades also emphasized that the incident wouldn’t affect traffic on the Pat Bay Highway.

READ ALSO: Man with sword arrested at gunpoint in Victoria

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com