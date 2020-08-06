Pedestrian struck on Hillside Avenue

Drivers are being asked to avoid Hillside Avenue between Douglas and Blanshard streets as the Victoria Police Department is responding to a collision reportedly involving a pedestrian.

Just before 2 p.m. on Thursday (Aug. 6) VicPD noted on Twitter that officers were on their way to the 700-block of Hillside Avenue where a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a driver. Police advised traffic would be impacted in the area.

Our @vicpdtraffic officers are responding to a report that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 700-block of Hillside Avenue. Pls consider an alternate route as #yyjtraffic will be affected in the area. — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) August 6, 2020

More to come…

