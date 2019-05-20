A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with injuries that do not appear to be serious after being struck near the beginning of the Victoria Day Parade. (Wolf Depner/Victoria News Staff)

Pedestrian struck, taken to hospital near beginning of Victoria Day Parade

Injuries do not appear to be serious

One person has been taken to hospital after reports of a pedestrian being struck at Cloverdale Avenue and Douglas Street.

READ ALSO: Police-run Youth for Change and Inclusion camp bids fond farewell to tireless directors

Saanich Police Cst. Dion Birtwistle says the male involved was taken to hospital with injuries that do not appear to be serious at this stage and the investigation continues.

READ ALSO: Victoria police investigate dumpster fire in gated alleyway

The incident happened near the beginning of the Victoria Day parade but police could not say what if any role that played.

More to come.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police-run Youth for Change and Inclusion camp bids fond farewell to tireless directors
Next story
Saanich Police take down snake camera

Just Posted

121st Victoria Day Parade takes over Douglas Street

Rainclouds don’t keep Victorians away from yearly parade

Saanich Police take down snake camera

Snake first seen in December 2018 has remained elusive

Search crews rescue kids, 6 and 7, stranded overnight on Coquitlam mountain

The father and two youngesters fell down a steep and treachorous cliff while hiking on Burke Mountain

Police-run Youth for Change and Inclusion camp bids fond farewell to tireless directors

Founder Sgt. Paul Brookes has run camp empowering youth and creating leaders for 16 years

Canadians not afraid to take the plunge for the second time

Most will wait almost five years before remarrying

Brazen theft caught on tape in Victoria bicycle store

Worker chased down thief

Facebook takes down anti-vaxxer page that used image of late Canadian girl

Facebook said that the social media company has disabled the anti-vaccination page

Search crews rescue kids, 6 and 7, stranded overnight on Coquitlam mountain

The father and two youngesters fell down a steep and treachorous cliff while hiking on Burke Mountain

Raptors beat Bucks 118-112 in 2OT thriller

Leonard has 36 points as Toronto cuts Milwaukee’s series lead to 2-1

‘Teams that win are tight’: B.C. Lions search for chemistry at training camp

The Lions added more than 50 new faces over the off-season, from coaching staff to key players

Rescue crews suspend search for Okanagan kayaker missing for three days

71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz was reported missing Friday

B.C. VIEWS: Reality of our plastic recycling routine exposed

Turns out dear old China wasn’t doing such a great job

B.C. ferry stops to let black bear swim past near Nanaimo

Queen of Oak Bay brakes for wildlife in Nanaimo’s Departure Bay

Mother dead, child in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Shuswap campground

The woman was found unresponsive insider her tent and the youth was taken via air ambulance to hospital

Most Read