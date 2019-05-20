Pedestrian struck, taken to hospital near beginning of Victoria Day Parade

One person has been taken to hospital after reports of a pedestrian being struck at Cloverdale Avenue and Douglas Street.
#saanich @SaanichPolice responding to pedestrian struck at cloverdale and Douglas minor injuries reported to one person pic.twitter.com/8XENue5JmK
— Saanich News (@saanichnews) May 20, 2019
Saanich Police Cst. Dion Birtwistle says the male involved was taken to hospital with injuries that do not appear to be serious at this stage and the investigation continues.
The incident happened near the beginning of the Victoria Day parade but police could not say what if any role that played.
