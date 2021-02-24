Pedestrian with child in stroller struck by driver in Saanich crosswalk

Incident occurred in crosswalk in Highway 1 off-ramp at Burnside Road West

A pedestrian pushing a child in a stroller was struck by a driver in a crosswalk at a Highway 1 off-ramp at Burnside Road West.

According to Saanich police, the incident was reported to 911 call-takers at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, (Feb. 24).

Officers said there were “no obvious injuries,” though as of 11 a.m., it remained unclear if anyone had been sent to hospital, said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

The off ramp at Burnside Road West directs drivers off Highway 1, across Colquitz Creek and either south towards Tillicum Shopping Centre or north up Interurban Road.

