Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

Campaign reminds residents what not to flush into the region’s sewage system

The Avengers may be a team of stellar superheros, but Metro Vancouver now has “The Unflushables” – a duo that goes by the name Pee and Poo.

Their mission: send a memorable reminder to watch what you flush down the toilet and keep it to the absolute basics.

Despite packaging that suggests they are flushable, wipes are the most commonly disposed item that need to stay out of the sewage system, according to Metro Vancouver.

Dental floss, hair, tampons and applicators, condoms, medications and paper towel are the other common products that cause clogs and other problems in the region’s solid waste system.

These clogs cost millions of dollars a year to deal with, according to Metro Vancouver chair and Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart.

“That includes the chemicals that get flushed but it includes having to open up pumps and try to unclog them, repair damage to the infrastructure that moves our flushed products through our system to a sewage treatment plant – and that’s a real cost to taxpayers,” he said in a video for the campaign posted on social media Monday.

ALSO READ: Metro Vancouver fears rising use of garburators will strain sewage plants

It’s the campaign’s third year for Metro Vancouver, but seemingly first year with the mascots. Since the video was posted online, the duo have received mixed reviews.

“Friggin ridiculous. This is not going to stop people from flushing unflushables! Waste of money,” wrote Rebecca Oakey.

Meanwhile, others lamented that they enjoy the kid-friendly approach.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away
Next story
Five puppies stolen in B.C. found as thieves try to sell them

Just Posted

Victoria school district heads into final phase of catchment boundary consultations

SD61 to consult with six Greater Victoria schools directly impacted by proposed changes

Historic Victoria site plagued with hefty trash dumps

Point Ellice House neighbourhood sees weekly dumps of household and industrial garbage

Pharmacists hand out free NARCAN kits in fight against opioid crisis

Across from the Legislature building until 6 p.m. today

West Shore RCMP arrest teenager, seize brass knuckles in Langford

Seventeen-year-old was allegedly play fighting with another teenager

People’s Party of Canada could have Greater Victoria candidates in place by end of May

Local party representative Jordan Quitzau said the party has about 160 members in Victoria riding

Firefighters train for worst-case scenario

Saanich hosts survival training course for North American firefighters

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should property taxes be increased to fund free regional transit?

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission will be looking at a proposal to… Continue reading

‘Keep our principals’: Terrace students walk out to protest staffing changes

This would affect several schools in the district, with two principals assuming teaching positions

Premier John Horgan calls for Trudeau to get more fuel to B.C.

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

‘Driving force in Canucks coverage:’ Hockey world remembers Jason Botchford

Botchford, known widely for his coverage of the Vancouver Canucks, died at the age of 48

B.C. casino regulator calls for better reporting of customer misbehaviour

Survey finds unreported incidents of assault, sexual harassment

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

The ‘turn off the taps’ bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated

Five puppies stolen in B.C. found as thieves try to sell them

Theft from Abbotsford and return of the dogs to owner take place all in one day

Most Read