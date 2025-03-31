Pellet gun fired, bear spray launched in series of Island youth altercations

Series of Courtenay incidents involving youths sends one person to hospital

The Comox Valley RCMP is seeking information and actively investigating a series of incidents that took place between the evening of March 25 and the early morning hours of March 26.

On March 25, at approximately 7:33 p.m., police responded to reports of a group of youth chasing another group in the area of 21st Street and Piercy Avenue in Courtenay. Witnesses stated that a suspect brandished what appeared to be a pellet gun and discharged it before deploying bear spray.

Some people received medical attention on the scene. Shortly after this, police received reports of theft and uttering threats; both believed to be related to the same group of youth.

On March 26, at approximately 2:58 a.m., police received a report of an assault on the 800-block of Willemar Avenue in Courtenay.

Finally, on March 26, 2025 at approximately 4:22 a.m., officers responded to a report of an injured male walking along Woods Avenue in Courtenay. The individual was located and transported to the hospital, where he remains in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

At this point, the evidence suggests that the most serious assault occurred on the 400-block of Willemar Avenue in Courtenay during a gathering of youth and young adults. Evidence believed to be linked to one of the previous reports was recovered by investigators at the scene. Said Const. Monika Terragni, Media Relations Officer, Comox Valley RCMP. The Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation with support from the Bike Unit, Street Crimes Unit, Police Dog Services (Magic), and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

Efforts are ongoing to locate and speak with all individuals involved. Police believe these were all targeted incidents and all of the young adults and youth are known to one another. There is no evidence to suggest an immediate threat to public safety.

"We want to reassure the community that a thorough investigation is underway, and public safety remains our top priority," a release from the detachment says.

The Comox Valley RCMP is asking anyone with information to come forward. If anyone witnessed any suspicious activity in the areas mentioned or have any relevant details, please contact the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321.