Pemberton evacuation orders lifted, warm B.C. rain squeezes out one more day

Warnings remain in effect for Lilloet, Squamish rivers but weather conditions expected to turn

The Village of Pemberton has downgraded an evacuation order for six rural properties, but flood warnings remain in effect for the Lillooet and Squamish rivers as a final torrent of rain mixed with snowmelt saturates B.C.’s South Coast.

The latest update from the village says it lifted the evacuation order due to conditions on the ground as well as forecasts and “favourable weather.”

Still, it says river levels are expected to continue rising through Friday, and several dozen properties remain on evacuation alert, with residents told to be ready to leave on short notice.

A bulletin from B.C.’s River Forecast Centre says rainfall since last Friday has ranged from 70 to more than 500 millimetres across the South Coast, while unseasonable warmth has added between 75 and 150 millimetres of snowmelt in recent days.

It says rainfall is expected to ease Friday and cooler temperatures should arrive by the weekend after parts of the Lower Mainland soared above 18 C this week.

Avalanche Canada, meanwhile, says a mix of heavy rain and snow has created dangerous conditions in alpine areas throughout the Sea to Sky corridor, including mountains surrounding Whistler, Squamish and Pemberton.

“Hunting for dry snow in the alpine will put you closest to harm’s way,” says a bulletin from the agency posted Wednesday afternoon.

