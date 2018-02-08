Peninsula Co-op donates $100K towards Nigel redevelopment

A proposed rendering of what the new Nigel House will look like. The Nigel House is the first building in the redevelopment of the Nigel Valley Project, a partnership of five organizations. Submitted

Local gas station chain Peninsula Co-op has donated $100,000 towards the new Nigel House.

The Nigel Program, currently run out of the existing but dated Nigel House, is a residential care program for adults with disabilities between the ages of 19 to 55. It’s owned and operated by the Broadmead Care Society.

The new Nigel House is the first building in the redevelopment of the Nigel Valley, called the Nigel Valley Master Plan, a partnership of five organizations led by B.C. Housing. It includes Broadmead Care (Nigel House), the Greater Victoria Housing Society, the Garth Homer Society and Island Community Mental Health.

Broadmead Care Society itself is looking to cover $2.5 million through fundraising towards the $17 million project.

“This donation will help us make the dream of a better life for people living at Nigel House a reality,” says Broadmead Care chief executive officer David Cheperdak.

Under the Broadmead Care Society umbrella, the Residents’ disabilities are primarily physical and result from trauma, neurological degenerative diseases, or birth anomalies. The current Nigel House is a two-level building built in the late 1970s and is in need of major upgrades.

Construction for the new Nigel House is scheduled to start later this summer and will be built on land adjacent to the current site.

