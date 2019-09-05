Peninsula family services building gets a face lift to reflect Coast Salish culture

Work on the $2M project project is scheduled to last 55 weeks

Katherine Stocker, executive director of the NIŁ TU,O Child and Family Services Society, holds up a rendering of proposed renovations to the building behind here. Work on the $2 million project will get underway this Friday, with construction scheduled to last 55 weeks. The renovations will replace the building’s current industrial look with a Coast Salish style building and grounds. Stocker says the improvements aim to make users of the facility will more comfortable and connect them back to the community. NIȽ TU,O Child and Family Services Society serves and supports seven First Nation Communities. Stocker says the society will make various accommodations to minimize disruptions during the renovation. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

The NIŁ TU,O Child and Family Services Society starts renovations Friday at 2475 Mt. Newton Cross Rd.

Work on the $2 million project project is scheduled to last 55 weeks. The renovations will replace the building’s current industrial look with a Coast Salish style building and grounds. Stocker, executive director of the NIŁ TU,O Child and Family Services Society, says the improvements aim to make users of the facility will more comfortable and connect them back to the community. NIȽ TU,O Child and Family Services Society serves and supports seven First Nation Communities.

Stocker says the society will make various accommodations to minimize disruptions during the renovation.

ALSO READ: Vancouver Island First Nations Youth Ambassadors deliver message to the United Nations

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter