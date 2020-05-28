Clayton Fox (right) co-owner of Silver Rill Corn with sons Paxton (left) and baby Colton. Silver Rill Corn opened its roadside market on May 25. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Peninsula farm stands open for business with COVID-19 restrictions

Growers hopeful shoppers will support local farms

Peninsula farms are preparing for a robust retail season, despite COVID-19 restrictions.

Shopping for corn at Silver Rill Corn farm will look a little different, says general manager Clayton Fox, but the juicy cobs of corn will be as delicious and filling as ever.

“We used to have a dozen people in there all grabbing corn at once,” he said. “Now you’ll just order at one place and employees will be bagging it up for you.”

Silver Rill is offering informal online and phone orders as well as curbside pickups. Shoppers who come inside for their produce will face familiar protocols: floor markers at two-metre intervals, customer limits and Plexiglas shields. Cold drinks and ice cream will no longer be available and customer seating is no longer provided.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria farmers hopeful despite strain of COVID-19 pandemic

Paxton Fox, whose father manages Silver Rill Corn, welcomes shoppers to the newly-opened market. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

“They won’t be shucking, they wont be visiting the goats, it will be moving quickly,” Fox said. “The experience is definitely not what people are used to here but the product is the same.”

With a smaller, local labour force, Silver Rill hasn’t been impacted by the shortage of foreign workers plaguing other farms.

While corn won’t be ready until July, the popular Peninsula corn farm opened its produce market May 26, and carrots, beets and berries are already flying off the shelves.

Slugget Farms is more than a month away from opening its farm stand, but co-owner Larry Slugget is feeling confident. He says other farmers, who have already begun direct-selling their produce, are seeing strong sales.

“The indications are that business will be up this year,” he said. “The public seems to feel safer going in to a local stand.”

Slugget Farms sells about one-third of its produce at the roadside stand, and the rest is produced for wholesale markets. Slugget and his brother do most of the labour. His only concern is whether Thrifty Foods will purchase as much sweet corn as it has in years past.

“That’s the one thing we’re a little worried about,” he said. “We’re worried they might not buy as much.”

READ ALSO: Saanich farm converts vegetable stand into veggie drive-thru as COVID-19 spreads

A hop and skip from Silver Rill, Gobind Farms has opened its doors to customers with fresh, luscious strawberries for sale by the carton.

The family farm is hopeful the community will continue to support local farmers and come out for fresh berries.

“Seasonal strawberries are ready and everybody loves local strawberries.” said owner Satnam Dheensaw.

Dheensaw’s sister and farm manager Sub van Kempen Seket is still unsure how the typically busy season will go.

“For our clientele that have been around for quite a while, they call in and find out if we’re open,” she said. “But I don’t know what kind of season it is going to be. It’s still a little bit uncertain.”

Seasonal berry farming across more than 90 acres of land calls for close to 45 workers by peak harvest. As of May 26, Dheensaw had only 16 workers on the farm. Dheensaw has reduced strawberry planting this year by 50 per cent as a result.

“When you have strawberries ready, you need a lot of people,” he said. “Every berry is picked by hand, it’s not machine harvested. It’s all packaged by hand.”

Find a farm near you at islandfarmfresh.com.

READ ALSO: Bumper crops of corn, garlic and berries on Peninsula farms


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusFarming

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Gobind Farms owner Satnam Dheensaw enjoys fresh strawberries with (left to right) daughter Simria, 4, niece Mya, 9, and daughter Jasmine, 5. Although they are feeling the impact of a foreign worker shortage caused by COVID-19, the family farm has begun selling its roadside seasonal strawberries. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Paxton Fox, whose father manages Silver Rill Corn, welcomes shoppers to the newly-opened market. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Previous story
Income tax deadline looming

Just Posted

Peninsula farm stands open for business with COVID-19 restrictions

Growers hopeful shoppers will support local farms

Income tax deadline looming

2019 individual tax returns are due June 1, June 15 for self-employed individuals

VIDEO: Langford man battling cancer honored with hot rod, motorcycle procession

Friends and family support Patrick O’Hara on his 73rd birthday

‘Seven baths in two days’: Homeless adjusting to life in hotels

Victoria passes motion to allow camping 24-7 in parks until June 25

Langford Fire calm mother and daughter after being trapped in elevator

Three-year-old girl given stuffed animal to calm nerves

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

POLL: Do you agree with the provincial government’s decision to increase the minimum wage?

B.C.’s lowest-paid workers will be getting a few more dollars to try… Continue reading

B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

Only B.C.’s social, health and corrections workers are eligible for top-ups

Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto vying to be NHL hubs, but there’s a catch

The NHL unveiled a return-to-play plan that would feature 24 teams

As SD84 schools look to reopen, Kyuquot and Zeballos opt out

Schools in Tahsis and Gold River will open on June 1, with 30 per cent students expected to come in

B.C. sees 9 new COVID-19 cases, one death as officials watch for new cases amid Phase Two

Number of confirmed active cases is at 244, with 37 people in hospital

Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner

More than 4,700 people have died of overdoses since B.C. declared a public health emergency in early 2016

CMHC sees declines in home prices, sales, starts that will linger to end of 2022

CMHC said average housing prices could fall anywhere from nine to 18 per cent in its forecast

B.C. Paralympian named to Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

Three-time world and Paralympic gold medalist Sonja Gaudet is part of 11-member class

Most Read