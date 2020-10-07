Peninsula health foundation launches campaign to prepare for second wave, surgical backlog

Campaign targets $1.5 million for equipment and preparedness

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced dramatic changes at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital – enhanced visitor screening, physical distancing and additional sterilization are likely to be in place for some time to come.

In the face of a potential second wave of the coronavirus, the Saanich Peninsula Hospital & Healthcare Foundation is reassessing immediate needs at the hospital as another wave of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations could coincide with influenza season.

The foundation’s latest campaign takes that into account, targeting $1.5 million for new equipment and preparation at the hospital.

READ ALSO: Hospital foundation president praises generosity of Peninsula residents

That level of donor support would allow the opening of the hospital’s third operating room, built in 2011. Funds raised would go toward purchasing new and replacement equipment for all three operating rooms and additional sterilizing equipment. It would also fund renovations to create overflow space for patients to ensure social distancing and safety during flu season and a potential second wave of COVID-19.

Learn more about the campaign at sphf.ca.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

CoronavirusSaanich Peninsula

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The latest SPHHF campaign targets $1.5 million for equipment and preparation at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital. (Courtesy Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation)

Previous story
Victoria police looking for 59-year-old missing man
Next story
Victoria considers heritage designation for old Times Colonist building

Just Posted

Langford mobile home park residents living ‘in limbo’

Tri-Way Mobile Home Park tenants fear for their future

West Shore RCMP arrests 18-year-old for drunk driving

Driver asked witness not to call police after sideswiping another vehicle

Victoria considers heritage designation for old Times Colonist building

A rezoning application also submitted to turn press hall, print room into brewpub and distillery

Victoria police looking for 59-year-old missing man

‘Binner Chris’ may be camping, police say

Peninsula health foundation launches campaign to prepare for second wave, surgical backlog

Campaign targets $1.5 million for equipment and preparedness

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

Focus on innovation, not alcohol, key to survival for restaurants: experts

Restaurants and bars have fought the restriction of a 10 p.m. stop on alcohol sales in British Columbia

New York Rangers select Lafrenière with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

Vancouver Canucks have no picks until Round 3

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nanaimo RCMP issue arrest warrant for alleged truck thief

Jason Paul Klughart, 29, wanted for alleged theft of pickup from a Nanaimo seaplane terminal

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Ferries asks travellers to spread out on vessels during a busy long weekend

Customers warned of sailing waits during peak travel times

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Ladysmith Light Up cancelled, but decorations will still go up

The annual event regularly draws crowds of over 30,000 people to the streets of Ladysmith

Most Read