Peninsula hospital foundation to raise $2 million to woo new doctors

Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation Executive Director Karen Morgan shows off the new post-anaesthesia care unit at the hospital, one of the Foundation’s successful fundraising campaigns. (Steven Heywood/News staff)

In a desperate need for new doctors, the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation is kicking off a $2 million fundraising campaign to attract them.

About a decade ago, it became clear that doctors on the Peninsula were in the same age cohort, and would retire around the same time, which would lead to a chronic doctor shortage, says Karen Morgan, the foundation executive director.

About 15,000 people are currently without a family doctor and younger doctors are looking for modern facilities, a team-based approach and help with administrative duties, Morgan says.

“Young doctors want different things. They want a modern office, they tend not to want to handle the business side of medicine, they want work-life balance,” Morgan says. “Many young doctors want to have some involvement with a hospital to keep their skills current.”

The foundation’s $2 million is slated to expand Peninsula Medical, create a similar centre in Brentwood Bay, and create a temporary walk-in clinic for the current emergency situation.

Sidney-based Peninsula Medical provides a range of primary health care and promotion services, delivered by health care professionals.

As part of the campaign, the Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation hosts a fundraising gala on Oct. 27 at Church and State Wines. Get tickets for the art-themed night of dining, entertainment and auction by calling Chryseis at 250-656-2948 or Lesley at 250-652-7531.



