This 2019 photo shows the opening night of the 2019 Sidney Street Market as more than 150 vendors lined Beacon Avenue. Sidney’s chief administrative officer Randy Humble said it’s unlikely that the 2020 edition will look like the 2019 edition because of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

Peninsula markets on hold, could look radically different upon return

Sidney’s chief administrative officer says it is ‘unlikely’ market will go forward in familiar format

Sidney’s chief administrative officer says it is unlikely the town’s popular street market will proceed in its familiar form because of COVID-19.

“The EOC did previously recommend that the Sidney market be cancelled for June and July,” said Randy Humble, who currently serves as director of the emergency operations centre (EOC) as Sidney responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The [planning] section of the EOC would monitor and revisit the issue every [four] weeks to make a determination regarding whether or not the [market] could proceed in August and, if so, in what format.”

This said, Humble also pointed out that health authorities have announced that outdoor farmer markets are permitted, provided they are limited to food vendors only.

The provincial government announced that all markets, street markets, night markets, Saturday markets or community markets must only allow vendors that sell food that those events. Vendors of non-food items and all other merchandise are prohibited to sell at these events.

Food vendors, said Humble, must follow all required health orders, including physical distancing requirements. “Based, upon this, the Town will discuss with the market operator the potential feasibility of significantly modified market (possibly starting in June) that is limited to vendors that sell fresh, locally grown produce only,” he said.

Such a market would likely not be on Beacon Avenue, but rather outdoors at another location that could accommodate vendors and ensure the required physical distancing requirements are met, said Humble.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Opening night of 20th Sidney Street Market draws thousands

The Sidney Street Market is scheduled to run every Thursday between June 4 to Aug. 27 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Beacon Avenue. The event celebrated its 20th anniversary last year and is advertised as the largest outdoor market on Vancouver Island, attracting between 3,000 and 5,000 people each week.

Elsewhere on the Saanich Peninsula, Marlene Hamer, market manager of Central Saanich’s Peninsula Country Market, welcomed the provincial announcement.

“Markets like ours have been deemed an ‘essential service,’ but only for vendors who sell food,” she said in a message to vendors.

“This really is good news because there were some markets in other parts of [British Columbia] being asked to shut down completely, but it’s been rightly recognized that allowing food vendors to keep setting up relieves the pressure [on] grocery stores and actually provides a slightly safer atmosphere with outdoor shopping.”

The market that usually runs at the Saanich Fairgrounds remains closed.

“If they were to re-open, the market will look very different amid COVID-19, as do our community’s grocery stores,” said Hamer.

“As it stands today, we would only be allowed 50 persons on-site including the vendors themselves, there would be increased hand-washing opportunities, there would be measures in place to ensure all persons keep two metres apart from each other, there would only be food vendors on site, and there would be no live music or gathering areas.”

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich councillor named one of Canada’s Top 25 Environmentalists Under 25
Next story
Oak Bay Beach Hotel now delivers groceries, meals

Just Posted

Oak Bay Beach Hotel now delivers groceries, meals

Checking in with Oak Bay’s only hotel and guest house

Saanich councillor named one of Canada’s Top 25 Environmentalists Under 25

Coun. Ned Taylor, three other young environmentalists from Greater Victoria on the list

Peninsula markets on hold, could look radically different upon return

Sidney’s chief administrative officer says it is ‘unlikely’ market will go forward in familiar format

Mental Health: Erasing stigma leads to new path for Victoria woman

Paula Roumeliotis struggled with bipolar disorder for 35 years before finding support

COVID-19: UVic Engineering to 3-D print 4,000 face-shields for frontline workers

Team working to ensure Island health care workers have personal protective equipment

Trudeau rejects mandatory stay-at-home order for now; COVID deaths up

The virus has now infected more than 10,000 Canadians and cost 130 their lives

POLL: Will you be able to make your rent or mortgage payment this month?

With the COVID-19 delivering a devastating blow to the global economy, and… Continue reading

Tax collectors, auditors to help field ‘historic’ numbers of benefit-seeking callers

‘If you work for CRA, people think we are just there to take money from your pockets.’

Family uses social media to help truckers find places to eat during pandemic

Restaurants Serving Drivers in Western Canada seeks to provide a list of places open for drivers

Advocates sound alarm over COVID-19 limiting access to contraceptives, abortion

The COVID-19 outbreak has hit sexual-health services from almost every angle

Cowichan couple won’t self-isolate after returning from overseas

New law requires 14 days of self-isolation when returning to Canada

B.C. health officer says homemade masks may prevent spread of COVID-19 to others

Practising physical distancing, frequent hand washing and resisting touching your face are proven methods

B.C.’s senior home staff measures show results in COVID-19 battle

Dr. Bonnie Henry’s order restricts care aides to one facility

Independent investigation praises RCMP actions in Vancouver Island suicide attempt

Man hurt in incident that took place near Nanoose Bay in September of 2019

Most Read