Members of the PEMO Search and Rescue Team volunteered more than 5,000 hours in 2019 (Twitter/PEMO Search and Rescue)

Peninsula Search and Rescue members volunteered more than 5,000 hours in 2019

Team responded to 19 search and rescue incidents last year

New figures show that volunteer members of the local search and rescue (SAR) team are putting in more and more hours.

Jeff Butcher, director of the SAR team part of Peninsula Emergency Measures Organization (PEMO), said team members volunteered more than 5,000 hours in 2019. This number, he added, has been rising steadily.

So what accounts for the increase?

“We have rebuilt the team [during the last six-and-a-half years] and the tasking agencies have much higher levels of comfort working with us,” he said. “We have established better contacts and we have educated and informed the tasking agencies how we can help. At same time, the other [research and rescue teams] have seen how well we have been training and have no problems calling for assistance from PEMO Search and Rescue.”

RELATED: 2018 a busy year for Peninsula search and rescue team

RELATED: Missing North Saanich man found dead in Horth Hill Park

RELATED: UPDATED: Missing 75-year-old woman located in Saanich

The 20-member team — which will add seven members later this month — serves communities on the Saanich Peninsula including the District of Saanich.

Overall in 2019, the team responded to 19 search and rescue incidents, with 12 in its area of responsibility. Team members also assisted other SAR teams on Vancouver Island and on the Lower Mainland on seven other occasions.

PEMO consists of search and rescue, emergency support services, communications and the neighbourhood emergency preparedness program who serve North Saanich, Central Saanich and Sidney. They provide qualified volunteer support during times of emergency or major disaster to those municipalities.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake reported off coast of northern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

VicPD looking for rightful owner of kendo Japanese fencing set, crossbows found in stolen vehicle

Several unique items turned up in a recent recovery of a stolen vehicle

Less than a week left to be a part of library’s Emerging Author Collection

The collection features self-published, independent or small press books by locals

Two crashes, stalled vehicle snarled traffic on Blanshard Street near Tolmie Avenue

Three separate incidents caused traffic delays late Wednesday morning

RCMP identify person they believe exposed himself near Victoria General Hospital

Officials continuing investigation into suspect

Two-truck crash impacting traffic in downtown Victoria

Crash at Blanshard Street and Fairfield Road

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

POLL: Do you buy lottery tickets?

Residents around Greater Victoria and across the country have been swept up… Continue reading

Greater Victoria’s wanted list for the week of Jan. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake reported off coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami is expected and no damage was reported

Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Brampton, Ont.

Record-breaking jackpot goes to single ticket holder in the city about 45 minutes outside of Toronto

Complaint that Luka Magnotta torture video shown at B.C. school prompts probe

Anonymous letter alleges Don’t F**k With Cats traumatized students

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

Transgender activist targets Surrey salon in new human rights complaint

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms to defend She Point Beauty Studio, operating in Surrey and Vancouver

Most Read