The Bonjour My Friend bus tour lasts for 50 days. Ambassadors Laura Lussier and Shaunpal Jandu will travel across the country, talking to Canadians about linguistic duality and diversity. (Facebook/BonjourMyFriend)

Peninsula students taking advantage of French activities

Canadian Parents for French help organize and promote activities

Since Christmas, students from across the Peninsula have enjoyed a packed schedule of French activities, keeping joie de vivre alive.

Recently, there were two events for younger children, with the French Public Speaking semi-finals at Bayside middle school and a K:12 Gift Exchange Celebration, which congratulated graduating Double Dogwood French students and welcomed new young French learners into K classes. Although Bayside was reluctant to speak about the semi-finals, parents reported a fantastic event, showcasing impressive student skills.

A recent highlight on the Island’s French-speaking calendar was meeting the ambassadors of the Bonjour My Friend bus, which involved a pan-Canada road trip, promoting the language.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Official Languages Act, Laura Lussier and Shaunpal Jandu are spending the next 50 days crossing the country, sharing their passion for linguistic duality.

Their most recent stop was at Ecole Stelly’s, where they workshopped language ideas and discussed history with Grade 10 and 11 students.

After Easter, a group of Greater Victoria students will travel to UVic to attend the French for the Future conference. Any Stelly’s students missing out on that experience can watch a professional French theatre production at the school, which organizers hope will spark a love of language and drama.

Many French speaking events are supported and organized by Canadian Parents for French, Saanich branch. They are a group of passionate volunteers and, much like the upcoming French theatre performance, organize a diverse range of activities that involve the French language. These include French Karate, French debate workshops and a story telling service by Grade 8 students for younger children called Bonjour/Bon Nuit.

For more information on upcoming French events, visit www.cpf.bc.ca/saanich.


