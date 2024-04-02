Penticton celebrity Kevin the goose put down after severe dog attack

It was the second time in three weeks the feather-friend was attacked by a dog

A beloved feathered-friend of the Penticton community was put down on Friday, Mar. 29.

Kevin the goose, Penticton’s Groundhog Day ambassador, was attacked by an unleashed dog for the second time in three weeks on Friday. This time, the attack severely broke his leg, according to a Facebook post.

He was taken to a veterinarian clinic in Kelowna that specializes in birds and wildlife, but ultimately had to be put down.

Kevin, who also had a broken-wing, had been a celebrity in Penticton since 2022 as he made is home by Okanagan Lake.

