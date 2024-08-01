Penticton City Councillor James Miller arrested for historic sex crimes

Miller has been charged with two counts of sexual assault

Penticton City Councillor James Miller has been arrested for alleged historical sex crimes he reportedly committed while living in Ontario.

Miller, 59, was arrested in Penticton on Thursday, Aug. 1, following an investigation by the Sarnia Police Service.

The offences occurred in 1989 when Miller was a youth basketball coach, according to the Sarnia Police Service. He has been charged with two counts of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault on a person under the age of 16 years old.

A Canada-wide warrant was obtained for Miller's arrest.

The investigation is ongoing and Miller will be appearing by video in Sarnia court on Thursday, according to police.

In a statement released Thursday morning, the City of Penticton said Miller is on mandatory leave, as a result of the charges.

"As this matter is before the courts, and out of respect for all parties involved, no further comment will be provided," the statement reads.

Miller is also the managing editor of The Penticton Herald.