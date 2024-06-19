Penticton dog severley injured after deer attack

Fundraiser launched to help pay for vet costs, other expenses

Support is pouring in for the family of a four-month-old puppy after the dog was attacked by a deer and suffered severe injuries in Penticton on June 14.

An online fundraiser launched last week in support of Tasha O'Krane, the owner of a dog named Poppy, who was left with a broken leg and rib after being trampled by a deer in a residential neighbourhood.

Poppy has since been taken to Vancouver for emergency treatment, with vet costs already exceeding $10,000.

"We are so grateful Poppy is alive, but her road to recovery is going to be a challenge," said Hope O'Krane, the daughter of Tasha, who organized the fundraiser. "Any amount will help Poppy heal and lighten the unexpected burden for my parents."

As of June 19, a little more than $5,000 has been raised in support of the Poppy, who also suffered bruised lungs in the deer attack. The family says it is hoping to raise $15,000 to cover additional vet costs and travel expenses.

O'Krane detailed her mother's encounter with the deer, which happened at around 4:30 p.m. in a walkway behind an apartment complex near the intersection of Baskin Street and Kinney Avenue.

The two were going for a walk when they found themselves just steps away from a deer. A four-foot-tall fence, O'Krane added, was the only barrier between them and the animal.

After the deer started to come toward them, O'Krane's mother picked up a terrified Poppy. Any small movements, however, prompted the deer to lunge at them.

With Poppy now on the ground and given a chance by her owner to run away and escape, the deer caught up to the dog in a matter of seconds and started "repeatedly" jumping on her. The two were just 200 metres away from home.

O'Krane's mother would later manage to scare off the deer, grab Poppy and rush to the nearest emergency vet.

Along with having a bruised liver, Poppy was left with some internal bleeding that has since stopped after emergency treatment.

The dog will return to Vancouver in one month for a second surgery, O'Krane said.

Three days before the incident, Penticton city officials issued a warning about fawning season and the dangers of aggressive does in urban areas.

"It is important for pet owners to keep dogs on leash during this time," reads a press release.

"Does may see pets as predators or threats to their newborns since dogs resemble the natural predators of fawns in the wild. If a dog comes too close, the doe may become aggressive and charge at the dog."

People are urged to report deer who may no longer be afraid of people and pets to B.C.'s Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

The fundraiser for Poppy can be found here.