Penticton firm fined $114K for Nakusp blast, won’t appeal WorkSafeBC ruling

"Had all safe work procedures been followed this accident could have been prevented," Peter Bros. said in notice of compliance for incident near Nakusp

A Penticton-based paving company didn't appeal a $114,000 penalty it was dealt this spring for a propane line explosion that seriously injured an employee near Nakusp, WorkSafeBC has revealed.

The provincial workplace safety organization fined Peter Bros. Construction Ltd. $114,128 on May 8 for a "high-risk violation" of not complying with occupational standards for the use of equipment.

The incident occurred 16 kilometres south of Nakusp along Highway 6, somewhere near Summit Lake, where Peter Bros. workers were performing hot-in-place asphalt paving work last fall and searching for a leak in their equipment's propane line.

The workers "were using a flame to check for propane leaks, contrary to accepted industry practice," WorkSafeBC wrote. "As one worker lit a torch to ignite a propane burner, an explosion and fire occurred, and the worker sustained serious injuries. The firm failed to ensure inspection, testing, repair, and maintenance of its equipment was done according to standards or the manufacturer's instructions."

According to redacted inspection reports shared by WorkSafeBC, occupational safety officer Glen Dunsmore visited the site last October and determined that "there are grounds for imposing an administrative penalty."

Dunsmore reported that a failure of a propane burner hose resulted in the leak, with the subsequent explosion and fire having left the worker "seriously burned."

Upon asking what procedures Peter Bros. follows to change propane lines, Dunsmore was informed that an operator or mechanic typically handles this task. Otherwise, workers may switch off a burner bank while the equipment is still operating.

A company representative indicated to Dunsmore that Peter Bros. didn't have documents for inspecting, testing, repairing and maintaining the hot-in-place asphalt equipment, which Dunsmore said contravenes B.C.'s Occupational Health and Safety Regulation.

Peter Bros. also "did not inspect the mobile equipment before it was first operated on a shift and report unsafe, or potentially unsafe, defects to the supervisor or employer," Dunsmore reported.

Following his initial inspection on Oct. 7, 2024, Dunsmore hit Peter Bros. with three outstanding orders on Dec. 4.

"Had all safe work procedures been followed, this accident could have been prevented," the company wrote in its notice of compliance last December. "Peters Bros will review in person these safe work procedures with the HIP crew at our yearly spring training meeting (usually in March or April). We will document that the crew have reviewed and understands all safe work procedures, both existing and new."

The company responded to WorkSafeBC in December that it had reviewed the asphalt equipment manual and was working closely with the manufacturing company to implement appropriate work procedures. In January, Peter Bros. then shared documents for its propane system maintenance procedures and an annual propane hose inspection sheet.

On Jan. 21, Dunsmore issued a follow-up report that Peter Bros. had since complied with two of the outstanding orders, while another order was rescinded.

WorkSafeBC also concluded that Peter Bros. demonstrated compliance with its safe work procedures for pre-trip inspections, mobile equipment and the service and maintenance of equipment.

Still, WorkSafeBC went on to fine the company on May 8, after which Peter Bros. had at least a month to choose whether to pay or appeal the $114,128 penalty.

Black Press Media made several attempts to contact Peter Bros., including two phone calls to its Penticton office that were passed along for a call-back, and a subsequent email offering several extra days to respond. Peter Bros. ultimately did not provide a comment.

However, WorkSafeBC confirmed with Black Press Media on Friday, July 18, that Peter Bros. did not appeal the penalty.