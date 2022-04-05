Police car (file photo)

Penticton man crushed in large recycling truck compactor, critically injured

52-year-old was sleeping in a dumpster when he was inadvertently picked up by recycling vehicle

A 52-year-old Penticton man experiencing homelessness received life-threatening injuries after being crushed inside the compactor of a large recycling collection truck.

Penticton RCMP are currently investigating the events that took place on April 5.

At 6:05 a.m., RCMP was alerted about someone trapped in the back of a recycling truck while it was collecting recycling materials from dumpsters in the downtown core of Penticton.

The driver of the truck contacted 911 after he heard someone yelling from the back of his truck.

Police arrived a short time later and determined that a 52-year-old man appeared to have been sleeping in an unlocked recycling dumpster and the truck picked up the dumpster, dumped it into the back of the large truck and mechanically compacted the load inadvertently crushing him in the process, said police.

Emergency crews attended and were able to extract the victim and take him hospital.

He is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

“The Penticton RCMP are continuing to investigate this tragic event,” said Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck.

READ ALSO: Penticton could pay $85K a year to help address homelessness

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PentictonRCMP

Previous story
B.C. police watchdog calls for more funding to combat staffing shortage
Next story
Deer team out checking Oak Bay does for collar fit

Just Posted

A fallen spruce at the intersection of Jutland and Burnside Road took down powerlines and stalled traffic on April 4. (City of Victoria)
Fallen trees take down powerlines in Victoria during windstorm

Retired RCMP officer Kathy Rochlitz and Insp. Steve Rose lay flowers at the plaque commemorating Const. Sarah Beckett at a memorial outside West Shore RCMP on April 5, six years after she was killed in the line of duty. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Memorial held in Langford on 6th anniversary of Const. Sarah Beckett’s death

A tagged deer in Oak Bay, where a deer contraceptive study is underway. (Black Press Media file photo)
Deer team out checking Oak Bay does for collar fit

Participants in the Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club’s Paddle For The Kids fundraiser churn through the waters of Saanich Inlet on Sunday. The campaign has so far brought in more than $11,000 for Easter Seals Camp Shawnigan. (Photo courtesy Liz Martinson)
Fundraiser on Saanich Peninsula makes a splash for Easter Seals Camp