Penticton rapist reportedly tied to allegedly stolen, abandoned items in Princeton

James Allen Pike is believed to have been living at a campsite

A wide variety of items scattered around a camping ground has led to questions and concerns about community safety, especially after the alleged perpetrator could possibly be a violent offender.

On May 4, Princeton resident Kyle Fyvie posted photos on the Princeton Community Group (BC) Facebook page highlighting a mess of various items, some of which appeared to be brand new, as well as garbage, that were spread around and left unattended near August Lake between Darcy Mountain Road and Copper Mountain Road.

Documents scattered through the area were addressed to only one name with ties to the Okanagan — James Pike — that of a convicted rapist and career criminal.

Pike raped a woman in Penticton more than 20 years ago and has a lengthy criminal record that includes numerous prior convictions for assault, criminal harassment, impersonation, possession of prohibited weapons and many others, including charges that did not result in convictions such as attempted murder, sexual assault and assault with a weapon.

A few people had added closeup photos of the papers that were scattered around in response to Fyvie's post and suggested reporting the mess to the police based on James Pike's name. After reporting the scene to Princeton RCMP, Fyvie was able to match Pike's birthday with the mail he found at the site.

When askesd for comment, Princeton RCMP told Black Press Media that there is a file on the abandoned items left at the site but have no additional information at this time.

In 2018, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for Pike's arrest after he fled his halfway house in Vancouver, and in 2021, the Parole Board of B.C. cancelled a suspension of the sentence he was under, despite him being violent and dangerous, and determined he would be better served living with family.

His cousin took him in, but Pike breached a condition banning him from consuming alcohol and was deemed a safety threat to his cousin's family.

In May 2022, Pike was facing new charges after breaching his conditions once again, including multiple incidents of violence. The Parole Board recommended that he spend another year in jail before being released under a long-term supervision order. There has been no update released to the public since.

Fyvie and Heather Henderson helped clean up the campsite on May 5, which included more than just garbage and miscellaneous everyday items.

"One thing that should be talked about is handling fentanyl," Fyvie said. "People shouldn't approach these camps without training on handling fentanyl-contaminated items."

Fyvie said he had found six drug pipes and nine vape pens at the site.

Fyvie handled all the dangerous items as he and Henderson helped clean up the vast amounts of garbage, as well as electronics such as fully-equipped Play Stations and Stihl tools, blankets in bags, suitcases, a tent and camp stove, and a bunch of brand new clothes as well. Many people commenting on Fyvie's post suggested that the items were stolen and subsequently abandoned, and another added that there always seems to be a lot of garbage in that same area.

In total, there were 13 bags full of garbage from the site. For Fyvie, it was just another regular day.

"It's a sad situation," he said. "When I come across these camps, I clean them up as soon as possible."

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has stated that they have no further information regarding the abandoned items or Pike.