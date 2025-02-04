Okanagan pups heading to 'Super Bowl of dog shows'

A pair of South Okanagan pups are off to the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York

A Peach City dog is Big Apple-bound — and his four-legged friend from Summerland will be joining him, too.

Penticton's Janet Penner and her daughter, Courtney Penner, are taking their Boston Terrier to the 149th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York from Feb. 8 to 11.

Two-year-old Port will be competing against 29 other Boston Terriers for the prestigious Best of Breed title.

But Courtney, Port's handler, won't be just representing Penticton at the show. The now-Jasper, Georgia resident will also be taking Jerry, a Summerland-based pug, to the historic competition.

Summerland's Carole Walker is Jerry's owner and breeder.

Out of the more than 2,500 champion dogs set to compete at the show, Port and Jerry will be two of just 78 from Canada.

"It's very exciting," said Courtney, who is attending the show this weekend for her sixth time.

The all-breed event will kick off its 2025 edition this Saturday at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

Final rounds of this year's show are scheduled to proceed inside what's known as the "world's most famous arena," Madison Square Garden.

"Going to Westminister's is a breeders' dream come true," said Janet, Port's breeder and owner. "Port is my dream come true. I breed for quality, not quantity."

Port has already racked up Grand Champion wins at events in both Canada and the United States.

The dog also recently won a Boston Terrier-based specialty show in Brooksville, Fla.

This weekend's show marks his biggest test yet, though, as he vies for gold at the iconic American showcase.

"This is going to be our Super Bowl of dog shows," Courtney said.

In conversation with Black Press Media, the Georgia resident said she became a junior handler of dogs at the age of four and hasn't looked back.

Her mother, who lives in Penticton, says she couldn't be more proud and thrilled to join her daughter at this weekend's event.

“How many people can say they started their career at four years old and are still in love with what they do," Janet stated. "I think I'll be filled with happy emotions when I see Port and Courtney out there."

Although Janet has attended the show in the past to support her daughter's work with other dogs, this will mark the first time one of her own pups graces the New York stage.

Port finished as the No. 1 Boston Terrier in Canada last year after accumulating the most points at various competitions.

Summerland pug Jerry, meanwhile, is heading back to New York after competing at the show in 2023. The dog will turn four years old this spring and was the No. 2 pug in the United States in 2024, Courtney said.

If Port and Jerry win top spot in their respective groups, the South Okanagan duo will book their spots in the final televised rounds.

The Penners begin their journey to the Big Apple together Wednesday, as they depart from Atlanta near Courtney's home and head to New York ahead of the show's start on Saturday.