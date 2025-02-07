Penticton urges province to help address Highway 97 encampment

City, Penticton Indian Band looking to be part of B.C.'s Heart and Hearth Agreement

The City of Penticton is calling on the B.C. government to help address "unacceptable levels of homelessness locally," including at the site of an encampment off Highway 97.

A letter sent to the province on Feb. 6, from the city and Penticton Indian Band (PIB), formally asks for the community to be part of B.C.'s Heart and Hearth Agreement.

The program would feature a partnership between the province and city aimed at facilitating new shelter and housing spaces for people experiencing homelessness.

“We are writing to seek your support in addressing the homelessness crisis in Penticton through participation in the Heart and Hearth program, building on our ongoing discussions," reads the letter, signed by PIB Chief Greg Gabriel and Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

"(We) continue to face significant challenges in responding to the unacceptable levels of homelessness locally, particularly with the encampment at Fairview Road and Highway 97."

The city and PIB previously issued a joint statement on Jan. 15, asking for the province to take action on the encampment to "ensure there was an immediate and long-term plan in place."

The encampment was the site of multiple RV fires on Wednesday evening, Feb. 5, that sent smoke through Penticton's skies.

Administered by BC Housing, the Heart (Homeless Encampment Action Response Team) and Hearth (Homeless Encampment Action Response Temporary Housing) Agreement also includes increased coordinated outreach services in the communities it serves.

The City of Kelowna is among the program's participants.

“Our communities are ready to work closely with the province to implement this program swiftly," the letter from PIB and City of Penticton reads. "We are excited to share that several pieces of land in Penticton are currently included in the BC Builds program, demonstrating our commitment to housing solutions."

The letter also includes a formal request to meet with Ravi Kahlon, B.C.'s Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, to “finalize the province's commitment to this vital initiative.”

"We are actively working to identify further suitable lands to support the Heart and Hearth initiative," it reads.