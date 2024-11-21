Penticton woman on the lam after charges in $60K meat-selling scam

Alberta police looking for Penticton woman after 16 victims send funds for meat

A Penticton woman has been charged with fraud for her alleged involvement in a $60,000 meat-selling scam.

Three Hills RCMP in Alberta say they have issued a warrant for the arrest of Krysta-Lyn Williams, a 36-year-old resident of Penticton.

Williams was allegedly involved with a company named DBL Meats, which was reported to be based out of Kelowna and advertised selling "fresh farm products to customers in Canada," police said.

Sixteen victims sent DBL Meats $60,000 through e-transfer for meat products that were not delivered as promised, RCMP added.

An investigation that launched in December 2023 found that DBL Meats is "not a legitimate company and had fraudulently obtained money from the victims," a police media release reads.

Alberta RCMP say they believe there are more victims of the meat scam.

Police are urging anyone that is a victim of the scam, or had contact with DBL Meats, to contact Three Hill RCMP at 403-443-5539.

Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts, meanwhile, is asked to contact their local RCMP.