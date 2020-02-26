People have until Friday to put forward candidacy to run for Victoria city council

People have three days to submit their candidacy to be a Victoria city councillor. (Black Press Media file photo)

Anyone interested in becoming a Victoria city councillor has until Friday to put themselves forward as a candidate.

The nomination period for candidates opened at 9 a.m. on Feb. 18, and will close at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.

Candidates will be competing for one position to replace Laurel Collins, who resigned as a councillor in November after she was elected as a Member of Parliament for Victoria.

Anyone interested in running for the position can pick up a nomination package in person at the Legislative Services Office at Victoria City Hall, at 1 Centennial Square, or online at Victoria.ca. Completed nomination packages can only be submitted in person.

As of Tuesday morning the City of Victoria had received three completed packages: from Jeremy Caradonna, Peter Forbes and Alexander Schmidt.

The byelection is scheduled to take place on April 4.

