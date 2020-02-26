People have three days to submit their candidacy to be a Victoria city councillor. (Black Press Media file photo)

People have until Friday to put forward candidacy to run for Victoria city council

The successful candidate will replace Laurel Collins

Anyone interested in becoming a Victoria city councillor has until Friday to put themselves forward as a candidate.

The nomination period for candidates opened at 9 a.m. on Feb. 18, and will close at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.

Candidates will be competing for one position to replace Laurel Collins, who resigned as a councillor in November after she was elected as a Member of Parliament for Victoria.

ALSO READ: Byelection to replace Victoria councillor set to cost more than $140,000

Anyone interested in running for the position can pick up a nomination package in person at the Legislative Services Office at Victoria City Hall, at 1 Centennial Square, or online at Victoria.ca. Completed nomination packages can only be submitted in person.

ALSO READ: Victoria byelection scheduled for April 4

As of Tuesday morning the City of Victoria had received three completed packages: from Jeremy Caradonna, Peter Forbes and Alexander Schmidt.

Black Press Media will provide a full portfolio of candidates at vicnews.com after Friday at 4:30 p.m.

The byelection is scheduled to take place on April 4.

