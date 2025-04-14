People’s Party leader speaks in Summerland, Osoyoos

Maxime Bernier calls for “common-sense revolution’ in federal government

Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada was in the South Okanagan on April 12, meeting supporters and the public at events in Summerland and Osoyoos.

The Summerland event was held at the Harold Simpson Youth Centre from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. while the Osoyoos event was at Diamond Steak House from 4 to 6 p.m.

The party is fielding candidates in the region. In the riding of Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna, Debra(Debbie) Robinson is the candidate under the People’s Party banner, a party she joined in 2018.

The riding includes Summerland, Peachland, West Kelowna and a portion of Kelowna.

In the riding of Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay, Barry Dewar is the party’s candidate. This riding includes Princeton, Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos, Grand Forks, Castlegar and Trail.

During his time in the South Okanagan, Bernier spoke about topics including limiting immigration, the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, a call for balanced budgets and a call for a smaller federal government in Canada.

“We need to have the big common-sense revolution,” he said.

The People’s Party of Canada was formed in 2018, shortly after Bernier resigned from the Conservative Party of Canada.

Since its inception, the party has run candidates in most federal ridings but has not seen any candidates elected under its banner. However, Bernier believes the People’s Party will become a dominant force at the federal level.

“I know that we will win,” he said. “Our time will come because it’s all about truth, based on facts.”

This is not Bernier’s first visit to the South Okanagan.

In May 2019, ahead of the federal election later that year, Bernier spoke to supporters in Penticton, campaigning for improved interprovincial trade and removing the barriers affecting trade between provinces in Canada.