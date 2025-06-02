Pepé the skunk brings new vibe to North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre

Young animal can now be viewed by the public

The North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre is pleased to have a new attraction, even if it may be perceived as a sweet-smelling addition to the Errington facility.

Last summer, the centre received a smelly surprise when a baby skunk was left in their drop box with no explanation.

Sylvia Campbell, co-founder of the North Island Wildlife Recovery Association along with husband Robin, said they did receive a phone call from someone asking if they received the baby skunk.

"We were trying to ask them where it came from and why they had it but they hung up," said Campbell, who added the tiny animal was not sick or was in any state of distress.

The young creature was named Pepé, after the cartoon character Pepe Le Pew. It's the first skunk the centre has received in its 40 years.

Skunks, Campbell said, are not indigenous to Vancouver Island but sometimes people do bring them over as pets. The centre contacted the Ministry of Environment to ask what they should do with the animal. They were told to keep it.

"It's too young to release back to the wild so we would have to totally imprint it," said Campbell. "They're allowing us to use it as an educational animal. We are making an enclosure out there so people can have a look at it. It's very, very unique."

In order to eliminate the fear of the unpleasant odour should the baby skunk spray, Campbell said they had it de-scented, which is done by removing its scent glands.

NIWRA is now introducing Pepé to the public. If you want to meet Pepé and hear his story, visit the centre at 1240 Leffler Rd., in Errington.

For more information, visit https://www.niwra.org/visit.