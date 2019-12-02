Periods of rain ahead for Monday

Plus a look ahead at the week’s forecast

Monday’s forecast is calling for periods of rain and a high of 6 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 5 C.

Tuesday will see periods of rain, with a high of 8 C and an overnight low of 6 C.

Wednesday is expected to see periods of rain and a high of 8 C. Overnight will see showers and a low of 3 C.

Thursday will see showers, with a high of 8 C and an overnight low of 5 C.

Friday will see showers and a high of 10 C, with an overnight low of 4 C.



