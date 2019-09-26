Periods of rain ahead for Thursday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Thursday will see periods of rain ending in the morning with a high of 18 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 9 C. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers with a high of 14 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 9 C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 20 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 8 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 16 C and an overnight low of 8 C.