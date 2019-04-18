Thursday will see periods of rain with a temperature steady near 11 C. (Black Press Media photo)

Periods of rain for Thursday, steady temperature of 11 C

Plus your weekend forecast

Thursday will see periods of rain with a temperature steady near 11 C. The rain will continue overnight with a low of 9 C.

READ ALSO: Cathedral to hold inclusive memorial for those lost through overdoses

Friday is expected to be rainy as well with a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon and a high of 13 C, clearing overnight with a low of 4 C.

READ ALSO: Second cannabis dispensary earns Langford approval

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 15 C with an overnight low of 6 C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a high of 13 C and an overnight low of 7 C.


