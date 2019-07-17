Periods of rain in Wednesday’s forecast

Wednesday’s forecast will see periods of rain ending at around noon followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers later on and a high of 22 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 12 C.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 20 C and an overnight low of 12 C with some cloudy periods.
Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 20 C and an overnight low of 12 C.
Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 13 C.
Sunday’s forecast is calling for sunny skies and a high of 24 C with an overnight low of 13 C.
