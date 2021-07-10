Permanent street-patio pilot in Fernwood gets go-ahead from Victoria

Staff will look into permanently allowing pandemic-sprung patios

The pandemic-sprung patios on the 1300-block of Gladstone Avenue will serve as a pilot program as the city explores the idea of permanently allowing the street- and sidewalk-dining spaces in Victoria.

At its committee of the whole meeting on Thursday, Victoria council unanimously approved Coun. Sharmarke Dubow’s motion to facilitate permanently closing some traffic lanes in the Fernwood neighbourhood’s block.

There’s still one lane open for Fernwood Road traffic turning eastward onto Gladstone Avenue.

Dubow’s motion came after a group of restaurants from the neighbourhood asked council to let the block’s patios stay on the street permanently.

Victoria’s Business Recovery from Pandemic Bylaw allows restaurants to extend their temporary patio permit until Oct. 31. Dubow’s motion recommended that staff report back to council to update and extend the bylaw before that date.

An amendment to the approved motion stated that council making the Build Back Victoria’s patio program permanent be included in the 2022 Strategic Plan as an action item.

Staff said over 100 businesses have permits for the patios that extend onto city streets, sidewalks and other spaces.

