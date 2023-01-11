‘Perpetual killing’: Group opposes CRD proposal to cull geese

By Ella Matte/contributor

The Capital Regional District’s proposal to control the Canada Goose population is open to residents to decide, but there’s at least one group speaking out in opposition.

Last month, the Capital Regional District board launched an alternative approval process for its regional Canada Goose management service. The CRD previously said the service – if approved – would cost $237,000 in 2023 and would include Canada goose egg addling – terminating the embryos – and bird culling next year. Any culling would include the goose meat not going to waste.

The Animal Alliance of Canada is opposed to this method of reducing the goose population – calling it “perpetual killing.”

In a release from the AAC, they said that a “body of evidence shows that non-lethal alternatives work better. Culls are inhumane and ineffective at addressing concerns about geese.”

“Culls tend to have a reverse effect on populations, causing them to increase, as more resources are available to survivors, natural morality decreases and other birds move into the region,” said AAC director Jordan Reichert. “Too often culling targets breeding birds, not the visiting moult migrants who contribute to most of the concerns, while failing to address the causes for those concerns.”

If under 10 per cent file a response in opposition to the proposal by noon on Jan. 23, the board will move forward with adopting it.

The AAC says it is “encouraging the public to respond to the alternative approval process by Jan, 23 to send the CRD back to properly implement habitat modification in its strategy, in place of culling.”

– With files from Jake Rompf, Black Press

