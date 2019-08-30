Person assaulted with weapon in Centennial Square, suspect fled

Victoria Police officers responded to an incident on Wednesday, after a person was assaulted with a weapon in Centennial Square.
Shortly after 5 p.m., police arrived on scene to assist BC Emergency Health Services with the incident.
After the person was assaulted, the suspect fled before police arrived.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, 20 to 30-years-old with a medium build, black hoody and riding a black BMX.
The victim was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and in the early stages. Police ask any witnesses with information to come forward and call them.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
