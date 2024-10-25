 Skip to content
Person dead after alleged hit-and-run near Nanaimo

Part of Harmac Road closed as Nanaimo RCMP conduct investigation
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
harmac-rd-hit-and-run
Part of Harmac Road, between Cedar and Macmillan roads, is closed as police investigate an alleged hit-and-run.Chris Bush/News Bulletin

A section of road in Cedar is closed as police investigate an alleged hit-and-run that killed a person.

The incident occurred sometime overnight, on Harmac Road, east of the Cedar Road and Raines Road intersection, police told the News Bulletin on Friday, Oct. 25.

Nanaimo RCMP is on scene and the investigation has been under way for a number of hours and a section of Harmac Road, between Cedar Road and Macmillan Road, is closed. There is no estimated time for when the road will re-open.

RCMP will be releasing more information later.

More to come.

– files from Chris Bush, News Bulletin

 

