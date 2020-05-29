A person found a bag of narcotics on the ground while out for a walk in Langford on May 29. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Person finds bag of drugs while out for walk in Langford

Police ask residents, drivers to check surveillance footage

A person who came across a bag of narcotics in Langford while out for a walk turned it over to police, who are now investigating.

On May 29, a person called West Shore RCMP to report they found a bag described as a yellow fabric draw string bag with the words “Burberry London England” written on it. The individual found the bag on the ground near the 3300 block of Turnstone Drive in Langford.

Officers seized the bag which they say contained a large quantity of drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin. Police say they believe the bag appeared in the area on May 28 some time after noon.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP seizes illegal drugs, imitation handguns in Colwood

Police are looking to speak with anyone who has information on the bag and are asking anyone who has a vehicle dash camera that may have been driving in the area on May 28 between noon and 1 a.m. on May 29 to review their footage.

Anyone who lives in the area who has a home surveillance system is also asked to review footage and contact police if they see suspicious activity.

West Shore RCMP can be reached at 250-474-2264. Reports can be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP seizes 2,400 doses worth of fentanyl in Langford drug bust

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Westshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau acknowledges racial unrest in U.S.; ‘We also have work to do in Canada’

Just Posted

One in custody after two men stabbed in Victoria

Police arrest suspect morning after stabbings on Pandora Avenue

Person finds bag of drugs while out for walk in Langford

Police ask residents, drivers to check surveillance footage

New grocery store coming to Oak Bay Junction

Urban Grocer set to bring up to 40 new jobs

Victoria’s Capital Iron land sold to Vancouver developer

The purchase to be complete in August

Are these your sound distortion pedals? Victoria police looking to find owner

The pedals were found in a stolen vehicle

Only four new COVID-19 cases, 228 active across B.C.

Health officials watching as activities ramp up

POLL: Do you agree with the provincial government’s decision to increase the minimum wage?

B.C.’s lowest-paid workers will be getting a few more dollars to try… Continue reading

Trudeau acknowledges racial unrest in U.S.; ‘We also have work to do in Canada’

‘Anti-black racism, racism, is real; it’s in the United States, but it’s also in Canada,’ Trudeau says

State of Local Emergency declared for Boundary as communities brace for river flooding

Warm weather and heavy rain could cause sections of Kettle River system to swell beyond 2018 levels

Large cruise ships barred from Canadian waters until end of October: Garneau

Last year 140 cruise ships brought more than two million visitors to Canadian ports

Minneapolis cop who knelt on man’s neck charged with murder

Arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated in violence as demonstrators torched a police precinct

Police watchdog recommends charges against five Mounties in Prince George man’s death

Police used pepper spray on the man, who then had trouble breathing before dying at the scene

B.C. tourism seeks relief as businesses wait for COVID-19 restrictions to ease

Mid-June earliest for more in-province travel to be authorized

VIDEO: Humpback whales put on quite a show

The ‘playful’ pod lingered by a Campbell River tour operator’s boat for quite some time

Most Read