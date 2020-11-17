Alberni District Secondary School is located on Roger Street in Port Alberni. (GOOGLE)

Person from Alberni high school tests positive for COVID-19

No information released on whether person is student or teacher

School District 70 (Pacific Rim) is reporting a COVID-19 exposure at Alberni District Secondary School.

A letter from North Island Medical Health Officer Charmaine Enns was sent to parents of students at the school and a copy to media.

The potential exposure occurred Nov. 12-13, 2020. Enns said a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating. She declined to say whether it was a student, teacher or other staff member.

“Island Health has completed contact tracing to identify any staff and students that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms,” she wrote in the letter to parents.

Anyone who received the letter from Island Health wasn’t necessarily exposed to COVID-19; it is an informational letter for the school community, she noted.

Staff or students who were exposed and need to self-isolate for 14 days have been contacted, as have those who will be asked to self-monitor for symptoms. Anyone who did not receive a phone call or letter can still attend school and monitor for symptoms as per school policies.

Alberni District Secondary is one of six schools on Vancouver Island with COVID-19 exposures; four others are in Nanaimo and one in Ladysmith.

CoronavirusPORT ALBERNI

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City of Victoria employee tests positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

(File photo)
Police issue more than a dozen pandemic-related fines across Greater Victoria this year

VicPD top the ticketing list, while West Shore RCMP have issued zero

Dec. 13, 2019 – City Hall Victoria Centennial Square (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)
City of Victoria employee tests positive for COVID-19

The employee worked in the public works department, contacts have been notified

Ed Geric, president of Mike Geric Construction, speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for Tresah, a B.C. mass timber-constructed condo development coming to the ‘Midtown’ area of Victoria. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Ground breaks on mass timber condo buildings in Victoria

Development kicks off Midtown neighbourhood, says Victoria mayor

One person is in custody after police responded to reports of a business’s window being smashed on Tuesday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo) Victoria police are asking for people’s help identifying the suspect of a sexual assault that occurred early Oct. 29. (Black Press Media file photo)
One in custody after window smashed in downtown Victoria

Police find suspect in Centennial Square washroom

Sgt. Greg Pask (left), Const. Alex Berube, Commr. Jennifer Strachan, Const. Dave Lewis and Cpl. Melvin Sansone attended a small award ceremony at West Shore RCMP headquarters to be recognized for acts of bravery and commitment to the job. (West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP officer recognized for intervening in mental health crisis

Four officers honoured for acts of bravery and commitment to the job

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

Alberni District Secondary School is located on Roger Street in Port Alberni. (GOOGLE)
Person from Alberni high school tests positive for COVID-19

No information released on whether person is student or teacher

Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens is located on Russell Place in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Island Health declares region’s first COVID-19 outbreak in long-term care

Positive test occurred at Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens in Port Alberni

A model airplane is seen in front of the newly-revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada’s three Aeroplan credit card partners are updating the features of the airline’s main customer loyalty program for travellers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Air Miles or cash back? How to manage your travel rewards during a pandemic

The good news is that even travel-focused loyalty programs have become more flexible in recent years

Zuri the baby goat who recently arrived at the Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary. She will need a prosthetic leg to replace the one she lost to frostbite. (Contributed)
Kamloops resident raises funds for Shuswap baby goat’s prostheses

Zuri lives at Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary and is in need of a new prosthetic limb

Brett Delaney, manager and co-owner of OK Tire in Langley, was on-site on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Delaney and other tire businesses are reporting delays in getting winter tires due to COVID-19 plant closures and delivery disruptions (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
WATCH: Want winter tires? You may face a wait because of the pandemic

Manufacturing plant shutdowns and shipping disruptions have held up shipments to B.C. dealers

Police officers were called to Chemainus Sunday where a body was found in the back seat of a car. (Black Press file photo)
Body found in car in Chemainus

Police make discovery after being called to apartment building

Police found drugs, guns, ammo and cash when they raided a home and arrested two suspects in Nanaimo on Nov. 6. (Photo submitted)
Fentanyl and cash seized, two arrests made in bust in Nanaimo

Suspects’ alleged history of violence triggered Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team deployment

The defunct 100-year-old Enloe Dam on the Similkameen River in Washington blocks access by salmon and steelhead to over 500 kilometres of high-quality river habitat, much of it in British Columbia. Photo submitted by Alex Maier.
B.C. outdoor group calls for removal of U.S. dam

Defunct obstruction on Similkameen River cuts off 500 km of Canadian salmon habitat

Most Read