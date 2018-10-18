Women became eligible to vote federally in 1918, excluding some immigrant groups and Indigenous peoples. In 1921, Agnes MacPhail was elected as the first woman to the House of Commons, but legally, a narrow interpretation of “persons” had kept women from the Senate. That changed in 1929 with the historic Persons case. (File photo)

Persons Day celebrates historic achievement of five suffragettes

Landmark case 89 years ago declared women “persons” making them eligible for the Senate

It was just 89 years ago today that women were declared “persons” under the law. Five suffragettes, known as the Famous Five, won the landmark Persons case on Oct. 18, 1929, which declared women “persons” and made them eligible for appointment to the Senate. The day has since been celebrated nationally as Persons Day.

“That this occurred is a testament to the perseverance and advocacy of five Canadian women: Emily Murphy, Louise McKinney, Irene Parlby, Nellie McClung and Henrietta Muir Edwards,” said Sonia Furstenau, B.C. Green spokesperson for gender equality. “Although this did not enshrine universal legal rights for all [it was not until 1960, for instance, that suffrage was extended to Indigenous people] it was a significant step towards achieving legal equality in Canada.”

Women became eligible to vote federally in 1918, excluding some immigrant groups and Indigenous peoples. In 1921, Agnes MacPhail was elected as the first woman to the House of Commons, but legally, a narrow interpretation of “persons” had kept women from the Senate. That changed in 1929 with the historic Persons case. Four months later, Cairine Reay Wilson became the first female senator. It wasn’t until 1960 that all women obtained federal voting rights in Canada.

RELATED: Women underrepresented in research journals, says UBC prof

RELATED: Combat sexism, misconduct by voting in more women: former B.C. premier

In a statement release, Premier John Horgan called the five women “pioneers of social change” and acknowledged that work still needs to be done to ensure equality for women, girls, gender-diverse and LGBTQ+ people, as well as Indigenous peoples, immigrants and people of colour.

“Around the world legal inequality and disproportionate levels of violence and poverty are faced by women, girls, gender-diverse and LGBTQ+ people. This is why we must carry forward the momentum of Persons Day and continue to address inequality,” Furstenau said.

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Driving with dope: Police talk rules on cannabis in the car
Next story
B.C. NDP retreats again on empty-home tax for urban areas

Just Posted

Anxiety amongst voters on amalgamation referendum

Non-binding referendum asks Victoria and Saanich residents to endorse citizens’ assembly

Persons Day celebrates historic achievement of five suffragettes

Landmark case 89 years ago declared women “persons” making them eligible for the Senate

UPDATE: Tent city campers told to leave Oak Bay, given outstanding bill

Police department delivers $1,882 bill for damages from fall of 2017

Victoria elementary students shake it out for earthquake preparedness

Search and Rescue dogs were also on scene to participate in the earthquake drill

West Shore teens fined for possession of pot on Wednesday

Two teens receive $230 fines for smoking pot in public

B.C. NDP retreats again on empty-home tax for urban areas

Rate reduced for all Canadians, dissident mayors to get annual meeting

Find your future at Black Press career fair in Victoria

More than 70 booths expected at Bay Street Armoury on Oct. 25

Grow ops left in legal weeds

“I think people are going to get a big surprise that it’s not going to change things much.”

POLL: Do you support amalgamation for communities in the Capital Region?

Residents in Victoria and Saanich will be voting on Oct. 20 on… Continue reading

Driving with dope: Police talk rules on cannabis in the car

Even though pot is legal, you can’t smoke in the car

Trio of Saint Bernard find their ‘forever home’ after story goes viral

Edmonton Humane Society had put out the call to adopt Gasket, Gunther and Goliath

Nurses deliver 24,000 anti-violence postcards to B.C. Health Minister

Nurses delivered thousands of postcards to the front steps of the B.C. legislature, each carrying a message for violence prevention

Openly gay, female priest of B.C. church defying norms

Andrea Brennan serves Fernie at pivotal time in church’s history

Nova Scotia works to stop underage online cannabis sales

The government cannabis retailer moves to prevent workaround of online-age verification

Most Read