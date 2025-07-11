PETA critical of return to Canada Day fireworks in Langley Township

Animal rights group offers funds for alternative drone show to avoid frightening pets

The animal rights crusaders at PETA have written an open letter to Langley Township Mayor Eric Woodward, asking him to reconsider a return to Canada Day fireworks that can alarm dogs and cats.

The president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, an often-controversial group, wrote asking the Township to keep using drones for its annual light show.

"Your Township has already taken modern and compassionate steps by opting out of fireworks for the past two years, and we sincerely hope you will not backtrack on this progress," wrote Ingrid Newkirk, the president and co-founder of PETA.

The letter noted that pets can panic badly during fireworks, sometimes fleeing from their homes or yards, and some are never found again. Pet owners are often encouraged to secure their animals inside during holidays such as Canada Day, New Year's, and Halloween, when organized or illegal fireworks may be set off. As well, people, such as those with PTSD, can be impacted, she said.

The Township voted on Monday, July 7 to return to fireworks after two years of drone light shows at the annual Canada Day ceremonies. Woodward said he spoke to people at McLeod Athletic Park after this year's drone show, and the event received "mixed reviews."

But firework displays have long caused controversies. The largest Canada Day festivities in Langley Township were held by non-profit groups like the Langley Canada Day Society for many years, and those events ended with fireworks displays.

The events had grown to a very large size in the early 2010s, but then suffered some serious disruptions, including a drunken brawl in 2013 just before the fireworks were to start.

After 2014, the Township organized its own scaled-back events as smaller, family-friendly daytime celebrations without fireworks. Hot, dry summers that came with fears of accidental fires have also put a halt to fireworks displays in recent years in several municipalities in B.C., and drone shows have become increasingly common.

Council was initially enthusiastic about the drone show in 2024, noting it would not have issues with noise, pollution, nor fire risk.

PETA's Newkirk noted in her letter that the Township, on its own social media accounts, said that "noise from fireworks can cause panic and fear in pets and wildlife." The message appeared just before Halloween last year, and reminded residents that firework use is restricted in the Township.

"By choosing to permanently replace conventional fireworks with drone shows for all future Canada Day celebrations, Langley Township would set a commendable example and ensure a more inclusive, safe, and animal-friendly event for everyone – now and in the years to come," Newkirk's letter said. "If you commit to this change, PETA is ready to help offset some of the costs of a drone show."

The letter did not say exactly how much PETA would contribute, but a representative of the group said they were looking forward to discussing that with the mayor. This year's drone show cost $53,000, while the budget for next year's fireworks has been set at $40,000.

Woodward told the Langley Advance Times that, as suggested by Councillor Tim Baillie, the Township will be looking at a quieter fireworks option, and they will be used at McLeod Athletic Park in a largely rural area.

"I will also ask staff to do early notification to any nearby property locations," Woodward said. "I have also asked staff to provide to council the option to consider Canada-branded animal earmuffs, and perhaps even some partial compensation if some very nearby farm animals, such as horses, need to be temporarily relocated for the event."

If there are significant issues next year, council can reconsider fireworks displays, Woodward said. He added that he hoped having a public display will reduce the quantity of illegal fireworks being used.

