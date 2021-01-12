Anti-Racist Coalition Vancouver started a petition calling on B.C.’s education officials to make Black Shirt Day official. The inaugural event in solidarity with Black and racialized Canadians takes place on Friday, Jan. 15. (Screenshot/Change.org)

Anti-Racist Coalition Vancouver started a petition calling on B.C.’s education officials to make Black Shirt Day official. The inaugural event in solidarity with Black and racialized Canadians takes place on Friday, Jan. 15. (Screenshot/Change.org)

Petition calling for official anti-racism Black Shirt Day gaining traction in B.C.

Anti-Racism Coalition Vancouver advocates for a day of solidarity for Black and racialized Canadians

More than 5,300 people have signed a petition from Anti-Racism Coalition Vancouver, calling on B.C. Minister of Education Jennifer Whiteside to designate Jan.15 as Black Shirt Day in recognition of the struggle for human and civil rights for Black and racialized Canadians.

Black Shirt Day would fall on the same day as the birthday of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. People across B.C. already annually observe Orange Shirt Day, in solidarity with Indigenous victims of residential schools, and Pink Shirt Day, an anti-bullying campaign.

As Black Shirt Day awaits official recognition in the coming years, a social media movement surrounding this year’s event has been in the works since the petition was created in November. The University of Calgary Black Law Students Association is one of the most recent organizations announcing their participation.

Schools in B.C. participating in Black Shirt Day include Homma Elementary School in Richmond, Ladner Elementary, Capitol Hill Elementary in Burnaby and New Westminster Schools.

READ ALSO: Salmon Arm to hold two peaceful protests in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

READ ALSO: Dozens attend Black Lives Matter solidarity protest in Creston

“This year’s inaugural event is very important on two levels: it’s a day during which people wear black shirts in recognition of the ongoing struggle for civil rights fought by Black and racialized Canadians, and a day of continued education in schools to combat racism,” said a statement from the Anti-Racism Coalition.

The first Black Shirt Day comes in the wake of worldwide protests calling for racial equality throughout 2020, sparked by the death of a Black man, George Floyd, after being restrained by Minneapolis police.

The Change.org petition’s ultimate goal is to reach 10,000 signatures.

 

@adameditor18
adam.louis@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

racism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police hunt for arsonist who lit sleeping homeless woman’s blanket on fire in Vancouver

Just Posted

A wind warning is in effect for Greater Victoria from Jan. 12 through Jan. 13. (Black Press Media file photo)
Winds up to 70 km/h expected across Greater Victoria

Winds to ease early Wednesday afternoon, Environment Canada says

Saanich police stopped a driver going more than 60 km/h over the posted speed limit on the Pat Bay Highway on Jan. 11. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)
Driver caught going 144 km/h on Pat Bay Highway slapped with hefty fines

Vehicle impounded after driver caught speeding more than he thought

A CH-149 Cormorant helicopter from CFB Comox is taking part in the search for a missing kayaker near Sooke. (File - Black Press Media)
Air search for missing Langford kayaker called off

Ground search continues; kayaker set off near Sooke at noon Sunday

(Black Press Media file photo)
Driver who crashed into Saanich hydro pole ‘impaired by drugs,’ police say

Damage was minor, vehicle impounded

Emily Rose laid down a kindness rocks at a tribute to 16-year-old Andre Courtemanche, whose body was found Saturday at Goldstream Provincial Park in Langford. (Emily Rose photo)
‘It’s heartbreaking:’ Calls for increased mental health support following death of Langford teen

16-year-old Andre Courtemanche’s body was found at Goldstream Provincial Park

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

Police released surveillance footage of a man setting fire to a homeless woman’s blankets while she slept on a downtown sidewalk on Hamilton Street, near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, around 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
Police hunt for arsonist who lit sleeping homeless woman’s blanket on fire in Vancouver

Police are looking for both the suspect and victim, urging anyone with information to come forward

A B.C. Supreme Court judge found John Albert Buchanan, accused in the September 2017 murder of Richard Sitar in Nanaimo, not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)
Man found guilty of manslaughter in bludgeoning death in Nanaimo

Verdict comes down in John Albert Buchanan’s trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo

COVID-19 antibody test kit mailed to residents at random. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Antibody test kits being sent to British Columbians to measure impact of COVID-19

Stats Canada has started mailing out COVID-19 Antibody and Health Surveys to residents

A crash involving a transport truck, pickup and minivan has closed off Duke Point Highway on Tuesday morning. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
UPDATE: Three people seriously injured in crash on the Duke Point Highway in Nanaimo

Four people taken to hospital after collision involving transport truck at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday

Cowichan Tribes expects to start vaccinating members against COVID-19 on Wednesday, Jan. 13. (Citizen file)
Another Vancouver Island First Nation to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Roll-out planned for Wednesday as Cowichan Tribes deals with outbreak

Condo construction in Victoria. Property values have continued to rise in most areas of B.C. in the past year. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. takes over homeowner grant applications, raises eligibility

Online system to open once property tax notices are out

Former Vancouver Giants forward Evander Kane is seen here in Game 7 of the second round of the 2009 WHL playoffs against the Spokane Chiefs (Sam Chan under Wikipedia Commons licence)
NHL player with B.C. ties, Evander Kane, files for bankruptcy claiming $27M in debt

Sharks left winger lists liabilities of close to $30 million in court filing

Anti-Racist Coalition Vancouver started a petition calling on B.C.’s education officials to make Black Shirt Day official. The inaugural event in solidarity with Black and racialized Canadians takes place on Friday, Jan. 15. (Screenshot/Change.org)
Petition calling for official anti-racism Black Shirt Day gaining traction in B.C.

Anti-Racism Coalition Vancouver advocates for a day of solidarity for Black and racialized Canadians

Most Read