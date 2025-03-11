Petition calling for resignation of Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA

Tara Armstrong sits as an Independent after stepping away from the B.C. Conservatives

An online petition has been launched calling for Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong to resign.

Started by Nikki Sinclair on Mar. 11, the petition notes that Armstrong was elected as a Conservative representative and her "abrupt departure" from the party "skews this representation and shifts the balance of power that was decided by us."

"We believe that when the representative that we duly elected changes their political alliance, it's only fair that we, as constituents of Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream, get to voice our opinions once more," Sinclair wrote.

Armstrong announced on Mar. 7 that she was stepping away from the B.C. Conservative Party after her colleague, Dallas Brodie, the MLA of Vancouver-Quilchena, was removed from the caucus for “mocking and belittling” residential school survivors.

The MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream is joined by Peace River North's Jordan Kealy in stepping away from the B.C. Conservatives and are now Independents.

The three politicians are considering launching a new political party following the rift.

In a joint statement Monday, the three Independent MLAs noted that "it's ironic that just three years after Kevin Falcon removed John Rustad from (the B.C. United) caucus," Rustad has now removed Brodie from the Conservative caucus.

With Brodie ousted, and Kealy and Armstrong defecting from the party, it brings the Conservatives down to 41 seats, widening the B.C.'s NDP's slim majority. The B.C. Greens hold two seats.

Two seats are needed in the legislature for official party status.

The Change.org petition calls for the immediate resignation of Armstrong and that a by-election be held.