Petition launched for ethical committee reviews on downtown Kelowna developments

The petition has over 130 signatures

A resident of the evacuated Hadgraft Wilson Place in downtown Kelowna wants to see city officials held more accountable for development decisions.

Megan Beckmann has started a petition to the City of Kelowna with Change.org to have all Kelowna developments subject to a secondary ethical committee.

"This is to ensure development proposals are beneficial to not only the economic growth but also the wellbeing of structures and community around the proposed development," the petition reads. "This potential committee could be entrusted with ensuring ethical building plans, and assess construction risks before construction takes place. More importantly, a committee promoting development that encourages city engagement with current social issues."

Beckmann, along with dozens of other Kelowna citizens, were evacuated from their apartment buildings on April 2 after construction on the neighbouring University of B.C. Downtown Kelowna Campus caused ground shifting, cracks, and deterioration of the Bertram Street apartments.

Since the petition went live on Dec. 9 it has garnered over 130 signatures.