Petition launched to ‘ensure’ consequences after Victoria man charged in connection with killing dog

Man charged with one count of killing or injuring an animal

Almost 1,000 people have signed an online petition to “ensure” a Victoria man faces consequences after being charged in connection with the killing of a dog in the city’s Oaklands neighbourhood on Monday evening.

Victoria resident Brandon Norman Bartlett, 38, has been charged with one count of killing of injuring an animal.

The petition – hosted on change.org – says it “has been made to ensure that this man does not get away” with the incident.

“If it isn’t OK to beat and/or murder a human, there is no and should not be any difference when it comes to our beloved companions that we are here to protect and nurture,” the petition says.

The petition goes on to say Bartlett should not be allowed back into the community “until justice is served.”

Victoria police officers were called to the 1300-block of Hillside Avenue around 4 p.m. on Monday after receiving a report of an incident between a man and a dog. They arrived at a multi-unit residential building to find a dog dead and the suspect fled into one of the building’s units.

Backup, including VicPD and Saanich police K9 officers and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team’s crisis negotiators, were called. Police deployed less-lethal projectiles and took Bartlett into custody around 7 p.m. He was then taken to hospital for evaluation.

Investigators said Bartlett was not the dog’s owner and VicPD Chief Del Manak called the incident “a horrific scene.”

A dog was reported missing after residents noticed their home was broken into just before police were called to the incident on Hillside Avenue. The dog’s owners weren’t home during the break and enter but noticed their dog was missing when they returned. Police confirmed the dog that was killed was the same dog taken from the residence.

VicPD investigators are asking the public to stay calm after seeing social media posts that identified Bartlett and made threats. Officers said there has been concern for Bartlett’s safety.

A spokesperson for VicPD said threats such as the ones appearing online must be investigated and can have a negative impact on investigations and court outcomes.

–With files from Nina Grossman and Devon Bidal

