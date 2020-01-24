Victoria resident Brandon Norman Bartlett, 38, has been charged with one count of killing of injuring an animal. (Black Press Media file photo)

Petition launched to ‘ensure’ consequences after Victoria man charged in connection with killing dog

Man charged with one count of killing or injuring an animal

Almost 1,000 people have signed an online petition to “ensure” a Victoria man faces consequences after being charged in connection with the killing of a dog in the city’s Oaklands neighbourhood on Monday evening.

Victoria resident Brandon Norman Bartlett, 38, has been charged with one count of killing of injuring an animal.

The petition – hosted on change.org – says it “has been made to ensure that this man does not get away” with the incident.

“If it isn’t OK to beat and/or murder a human, there is no and should not be any difference when it comes to our beloved companions that we are here to protect and nurture,” the petition says.

READ ALSO: Victoria man charged after dog stolen during break and enter, killed

The petition goes on to say Bartlett should not be allowed back into the community “until justice is served.”

Victoria police officers were called to the 1300-block of Hillside Avenue around 4 p.m. on Monday after receiving a report of an incident between a man and a dog. They arrived at a multi-unit residential building to find a dog dead and the suspect fled into one of the building’s units.

Backup, including VicPD and Saanich police K9 officers and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team’s crisis negotiators, were called. Police deployed less-lethal projectiles and took Bartlett into custody around 7 p.m. He was then taken to hospital for evaluation.

Investigators said Bartlett was not the dog’s owner and VicPD Chief Del Manak called the incident “a horrific scene.”

READ ALSO: Dog dies, Victoria man arrested after incident in Oaklands

A dog was reported missing after residents noticed their home was broken into just before police were called to the incident on Hillside Avenue. The dog’s owners weren’t home during the break and enter but noticed their dog was missing when they returned. Police confirmed the dog that was killed was the same dog taken from the residence.

VicPD investigators are asking the public to stay calm after seeing social media posts that identified Bartlett and made threats. Officers said there has been concern for Bartlett’s safety.

A spokesperson for VicPD said threats such as the ones appearing online must be investigated and can have a negative impact on investigations and court outcomes.

With files from Nina Grossman and Devon Bidal

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Over capacity hospitals lead a selection of today’s news stories
Next story
Saanich swaps last propane-powered Zamboni for electric model

Just Posted

Victoria PD will continue to patrol James Bay for wolf seen Saturday

But police also say they will return to regular duties

Local Monarchist says Saanich Peninsula would be a ‘great place’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Bruce Hallsor also expects the couple’s professional opportunities to lie outside Greater Victoria

Court rejects mistrial for accused Victoria drug dealer who fired his lawyer

Horst Schirmer filed a mistrial application on basis of receiving incompetent representation

Saanich seeks young residents to serve on 2020 advisory committees

Youth members must be between 16 and 24 years old

VicPD confirms wolf sighting in James Bay

Police ask that children and pets be taken inside

Officials reaching out to those in contact with Canada’s first coronavirus patient

The illness has sickened at least 1,975 people and killed 56 in China

No travel ban, temperature checks for Wuhan travellers as coronavirus spreads to Canada

One Toronto man is recovering after being infected

Risk of coronavirus low in B.C. as first case emerges in Toronto: officials

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in B.C.

‘Presumptive case’ of coronavirus in Canada confirmed by Ontario doctors

Man in his 50s felt ill on his return to Canada from Wuhan, China

VIDEO: Drone footage shows extent of damage in Highway 4 rockslide

Tofino, Ucluelet still cut off from rest of the island, as crews work to repair roadway

People knowingly take fentanyl so make policy changes to reduce harm: B.C. study

Dr. Jane Buxton, an epidemiologist at the centre, says drug users need more resources,

‘My heart is going to bleed’: Bodies brought back to Canada following Iran plane crash

Remains of Sahar Haghjoo, 37, and her eight-year-old daughter, Elsa Jadidi, were identified last weekend

BCLC opens novelty bet on Harry and Meghan moving to the west coast

Meanwhile, real estate agency points to four possible homes for the family

Canada slips in global corruption ranking in aftermath of SNC-Lavalin scandal

The country obtained a score of 77, which places it at the top in the Americas

Most Read