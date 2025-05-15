Petition pushes back against plan to displace services for unhoused Vancouver Islanders

City of Campbell River has found housing for 30 Harbourside Inn tenants but an unhoused advocate says demolishing hotel will place even more pressure on low-income housing market

In November, the City of Campbell River announced it had purchased 1342 Shoppers Row (The Harbourside Inn), which is home to the drop-in centre Kwesa Place and the Hem'?aelas Community Kitchen. Both services for the city's vulnerable population were given eviction notices, with a deadline to move out by June 30. The city is building purpose-built middle-income rental housing and "envisions" commercial, retail and civic uses at the ground level of the development.

An online petition is urging the City of Campbell River to delay evicting Kwesa Place and the Hem'?aelas Community Kitchen from the 1300 block of Shoppers Row until an alternative location is found.

"Before closing something so vital that meets the city's most vulnerable population's basic needs, there needs to be a solution in place," said Sara Neilson, who created the petition on May 11.

Last November, both the community kitchen and the drop-in centre operated by the Laichwiltach Family Life Society were given until June 30 to find a new location. The city's plan to revitalize Shoppers Row involves demolishing the Harbourside Inn where both centres are located. Built in 1965, the former hotel now serves as housing for low-income residents, providing long-term rentals.

The search for a new lease has been limited by bylaw restrictions, Shawn Decaire, a manager at the Laichwiltach society, told the Mirror last week. No new location within the Commercial One (C1) zone, west of Dogwood, has been found yet, causing him to worry the centres will have to close on June 30.

Neilson founded CRASH Harm Reduction, a newly established grassroots group that works with people who use drugs and those impacted by the housing and opioid crises.

She runs a Friday night outreach program that began in April, distributing care packages filled with beverages and snacks. She also gives out harm reduction supplies and naloxone kits. On those evenings, she helps between 30 to 60 individuals experiencing homelessness.

Neilson worries the city's plans will place further strain on housing crisis for the city's vulnerable population. While she acknowledges the need to replace an outdated building, she fears moving tenants from the building will delay housing for people experiencing homelessness who have been waiting years.

"This is not just about homelessness or addiction – it’ s about dignity, community, and ensuring no one is left behind in the name of “beautification,” reads the petition. "Food security, safe gathering spaces, and access to support should be basic rights, not afterthoughts."

The City of Campbell River plans to build "purpose-built middle-income rental housing" in the location, which would have about 200 rental units, to help address the low rental vacancy rate.

Since November, the city has made progress in helping the former hotel's tenants find housing.

City staff, working with community partners and BC Housing, have found homes for 30 residents, with many already relocated. Efforts will continue to match remaining tenants with suitable housing and necessary support services, says Alison Harrower, the city's communications manager.

"Many residents who have been relocated or are in the process of relocating now have access to on-site supports, units that better accommodate mobility needs and locations that are closer to family members, essential services and community amenities," Harrower wrote in an email.

With 15 tenants still residing in the hotel, many will transition over the coming weeks to housing managed by BC Housing or to long-term care services provided by Island Health, Harrower added.

The city has provided funding top help cover rent subsidies, as well as moving costs, damage deposits, new furniture, pet vaccinations, and bed bug treatment.

The city said it is not contemplating an extension for both centres ahead of the June 30 deadline, but is "committed to working closely" with Decaire and others in finding a new location. The city would work to accelerate the application process if the application does not align with the zoning bylaws, Harrower added.